Irvine, CA
38 Alevera Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:16 AM

38 Alevera Street

Location

38 Alevera, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
DETACHED Town-home in Oak Creek at end of quiet private courtyard. 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths & LOFT. 1532 sq ft. DOWNSTAIRS: One Bedroom or Office or Guest suite (11’x10’) and 3/4 Bath with Italian slate floor. UPSTAIRS: 2nd Bedroom (11’x10.5’) and Full Bath w/ Italian slate floor. LOFT (11’x11.5’) . MASTER SUITE and Master Bath with Dual vanities. Walk-in closet. ALL Baths RENOVATED: NEW Quartz Countertops, NEW sinks and fixtures, NEW mirrors. NEW lighting. NEW tub and shower fixtures. NEW shower door in Master Bath. WOOD FLOORS throughout. NEW Designer Paint, 9’ Ceilings, Crown Molding, Dual Pane windows (Professionally washed), NEW Custom Blinds throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops and backsplashes. Stainless Steel appliances. NEW Stove/range and Microwave. REFRIGERATOR included. NEW Washer/Dryer in garage adjacent to Kitchen. Dining Room has sliding glass door leading to NEWLY landscaped patio. 2 ATTACHED separate GARAGES with direct access into home. NO PETS. Valley Oak Park. Tennis Courts. Basketball Courts. Clubhouse. Pools. Award Winning Irvine Schools. Close to 405 & 5 Fwys, Irvine Spectrum, Corporate Offices, Kaiser and Hoag Hospitals. MAX 3 CARS and 30 Overnight guest permits every 120 Days per HOA rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

