38 Alevera Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage guest suite tennis court

DETACHED Town-home in Oak Creek at end of quiet private courtyard. 3 Bedrooms 3 Baths & LOFT. 1532 sq ft. DOWNSTAIRS: One Bedroom or Office or Guest suite (11’x10’) and 3/4 Bath with Italian slate floor. UPSTAIRS: 2nd Bedroom (11’x10.5’) and Full Bath w/ Italian slate floor. LOFT (11’x11.5’) . MASTER SUITE and Master Bath with Dual vanities. Walk-in closet. ALL Baths RENOVATED: NEW Quartz Countertops, NEW sinks and fixtures, NEW mirrors. NEW lighting. NEW tub and shower fixtures. NEW shower door in Master Bath. WOOD FLOORS throughout. NEW Designer Paint, 9’ Ceilings, Crown Molding, Dual Pane windows (Professionally washed), NEW Custom Blinds throughout. Kitchen has granite countertops and backsplashes. Stainless Steel appliances. NEW Stove/range and Microwave. REFRIGERATOR included. NEW Washer/Dryer in garage adjacent to Kitchen. Dining Room has sliding glass door leading to NEWLY landscaped patio. 2 ATTACHED separate GARAGES with direct access into home. NO PETS. Valley Oak Park. Tennis Courts. Basketball Courts. Clubhouse. Pools. Award Winning Irvine Schools. Close to 405 & 5 Fwys, Irvine Spectrum, Corporate Offices, Kaiser and Hoag Hospitals. MAX 3 CARS and 30 Overnight guest permits every 120 Days per HOA rules.