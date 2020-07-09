378 Deerfield Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking guest parking microwave range refrigerator

Rarely on the market, this charming townhomes quiet location offers comfortable living space for everyone. Spacious Dual Master Suites with ample sized closets and an additional main level bedroom with abounding natural light and high ceilings makes this rare property highly desirable. An inviting and generous sized backyard offers an extended living space which is an ideal place to enjoy al fresco dining or perfect for entertaining friends and family. Nestled in the beautifully tree lined community with lush greenbelts throughout, this spacious townhome boasts rare privacy with plenty of visitor parking and luxurious comforts that surpass every home in this price range. Just walking distance to nearby parks, shopping and hiking trails. Conveniently located in the heart of Irvine, known for their award winning schools, beautiful landscape and ranked one of the safest big cities in the US. Hurry this won't last!!