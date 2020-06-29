37 Christamon S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Recently renovated unbelievable 3 Spacious Bedroom and 3 Bath townhouse. New central heating and cooling system. A tempting view of the Sparkling Pool & Spa from the upstairs oversize Master Suite including a Retreat, High Cathedral Ceiling & Spacious Walk-in Closet. Coming inside and sitting near fireplace after a refreshing plunge in the community Pool & Spa steps from our front door. Attached 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Private Deck and more! Great community and great schools around from elementary to high school. Great Opportunity to rent it!