37 Christamon S
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 PM

37 Christamon S

37 Christamon South · No Longer Available
Location

37 Christamon South, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Recently renovated unbelievable 3 Spacious Bedroom and 3 Bath townhouse. New central heating and cooling system. A tempting view of the Sparkling Pool & Spa from the upstairs oversize Master Suite including a Retreat, High Cathedral Ceiling & Spacious Walk-in Closet. Coming inside and sitting near fireplace after a refreshing plunge in the community Pool & Spa steps from our front door. Attached 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer Hookups, Private Deck and more! Great community and great schools around from elementary to high school. Great Opportunity to rent it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

