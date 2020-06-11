All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
3471 Eboe Street
Last updated October 3 2019

3471 Eboe Street

3471 Eboe Street · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

3471 Eboe Street, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Spacious, Clean & Bright 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Immediately Available in Irvine College Park Tract. Located Inside Tract. 2 Car Attached Garage. Newly Updated/Remodeled Kitchen and Baths With Quartz Countertops. Formal Dining and Living Room With Cathedral Ceilings; Separate Family Room With Fireplace and Glass Sliding Door Leading To Private (and Large) Back Yard/Garden. Newly Painted Throughout. Master Bedroom Has Walk-In Closet, Plus, Additional Nice Sized Storage Closet. Master Bath Attached To Master Bedroom. All 4 Bedrooms Upstairs. Very Good Air Conditioning! Garage Has Additional Builtin Cabinets and Counters. Walking Distance To Park. Close To Shopping, Freeway and Bus Lines. Call For Private Showing. No Smokers, No Pets. Ready To Move In!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3471 Eboe Street have any available units?
3471 Eboe Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3471 Eboe Street have?
Some of 3471 Eboe Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3471 Eboe Street currently offering any rent specials?
3471 Eboe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3471 Eboe Street pet-friendly?
No, 3471 Eboe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3471 Eboe Street offer parking?
Yes, 3471 Eboe Street offers parking.
Does 3471 Eboe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3471 Eboe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3471 Eboe Street have a pool?
No, 3471 Eboe Street does not have a pool.
Does 3471 Eboe Street have accessible units?
No, 3471 Eboe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3471 Eboe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3471 Eboe Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3471 Eboe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3471 Eboe Street has units with air conditioning.
