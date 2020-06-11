3471 Eboe Street

Amenities

Very Spacious, Clean & Bright 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Immediately Available in Irvine College Park Tract. Located Inside Tract. 2 Car Attached Garage. Newly Updated/Remodeled Kitchen and Baths With Quartz Countertops. Formal Dining and Living Room With Cathedral Ceilings; Separate Family Room With Fireplace and Glass Sliding Door Leading To Private (and Large) Back Yard/Garden. Newly Painted Throughout. Master Bedroom Has Walk-In Closet, Plus, Additional Nice Sized Storage Closet. Master Bath Attached To Master Bedroom. All 4 Bedrooms Upstairs. Very Good Air Conditioning! Garage Has Additional Builtin Cabinets and Counters. Walking Distance To Park. Close To Shopping, Freeway and Bus Lines. Call For Private Showing. No Smokers, No Pets. Ready To Move In!