34 Windjammer

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool air conditioning

Single Level Lower end unit, 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo, with no Stairs. Large Patio/Yard wraps around from the living room to the master bedroom. The outside area has a covered sitting area off the living room and a high fence that wraps all the way around to the Master Bedroom. Sunny Kitchen has lots of light with Two Large Windows looking out to the greenbelt. There is a Gas Stove, Maytag dishwasher and plenty of countertops space along with lots of cupboards in this nice bright kitchen. Wood Laminate floors throughout the living room, dining room, bedrooms, and hall. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Living Room and Master Bedroom both have Sliding Glass Doors to the Patio. Laundry Room with storage cabinets is located behind double doors in the hallway. Room for your Bike inside Locking Storage Closet on the Front Patio. Lennox Air Conditioner cools interior extremely well. The water heater is located in an outside closet on the patio. Great interior location in Woodbridge away from freeways and across the street from Park, Pool, and Playground. Enjoy all "WOODBRIDGE" has to offer. Including Wonderful Tree Lined Streets and Walking Trails around the Lakes. Play Tennis, Relax in the Spa or Swim in one of the Year-Round Heated Pools. Easy access to Restaurants, Shopping, and Freeways. Woodbridge schools.