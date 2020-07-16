All apartments in Irvine
34 Windjammer

34 Windjammer · No Longer Available
Location

34 Windjammer, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Single Level Lower end unit, 2 bedrooms 2 baths condo, with no Stairs. Large Patio/Yard wraps around from the living room to the master bedroom. The outside area has a covered sitting area off the living room and a high fence that wraps all the way around to the Master Bedroom. Sunny Kitchen has lots of light with Two Large Windows looking out to the greenbelt. There is a Gas Stove, Maytag dishwasher and plenty of countertops space along with lots of cupboards in this nice bright kitchen. Wood Laminate floors throughout the living room, dining room, bedrooms, and hall. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Living Room and Master Bedroom both have Sliding Glass Doors to the Patio. Laundry Room with storage cabinets is located behind double doors in the hallway. Room for your Bike inside Locking Storage Closet on the Front Patio. Lennox Air Conditioner cools interior extremely well. The water heater is located in an outside closet on the patio. Great interior location in Woodbridge away from freeways and across the street from Park, Pool, and Playground. Enjoy all "WOODBRIDGE" has to offer. Including Wonderful Tree Lined Streets and Walking Trails around the Lakes. Play Tennis, Relax in the Spa or Swim in one of the Year-Round Heated Pools. Easy access to Restaurants, Shopping, and Freeways. Woodbridge schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Windjammer have any available units?
34 Windjammer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 34 Windjammer have?
Some of 34 Windjammer's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Windjammer currently offering any rent specials?
34 Windjammer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Windjammer pet-friendly?
No, 34 Windjammer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 34 Windjammer offer parking?
No, 34 Windjammer does not offer parking.
Does 34 Windjammer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Windjammer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Windjammer have a pool?
Yes, 34 Windjammer has a pool.
Does 34 Windjammer have accessible units?
No, 34 Windjammer does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Windjammer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Windjammer has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Windjammer have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 34 Windjammer has units with air conditioning.
