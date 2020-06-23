3314 Watermarke Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center concierge elevator 24hr gym pool media room tennis court

Greenbelt view from this highly upgraded Astor Court model located on the third floor within the extraordinary community of Watermarke. Home includes custom granite counter tops with walnut cabinetry in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and upgraded carpeting in living room and bedroom and crown molding throughout. Bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and bathroom is across the hall. The bright and light airy living room has access to the balcony. Laundry area is located in a separate closet. Enjoy peaceful afternoons on a tiled patio overlooking the lush greenbelt. Experience a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the best condominiums in Orange County! The Watermarke Community provides you with a bounty of amenities such as, concierge service, 24 hour fitness center, Movie Theater, business center, 3 pools (one junior Olympic heated year-round), 4 spas and tennis courts an indoor basketball court. All the walls in the unit have just painted, new doors and carpet were installed.