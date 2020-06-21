All apartments in Irvine
33 Abeto
33 Abeto

33 Abeto · (442) 888-0611
Location

33 Abeto, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Northwood Schools - Property Id: 293980

GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Northwood schools.

Very nice quiet neighborhood with 2400 sf. with 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA, soaring ceilings, LR with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, 2 car attached Garage.

Brand new Kitchen, refrigerator, cabinets, appliances and quartz counter top. Large corner lot with beautiful landscape. Inside Laundry Room with W/D hook-up. Central Heating and AC. Upgraded Master bedroom with new cabinets, recessed lights, fire place and a large master closet. Conveniently located near association amenities, including pool, spa, tennis court, and playground. HOA fees paid by owner and tenants enjoy the facilities.

Available: Now with at least 1 Year Lease. Tenant pays for all utilities.

Please call 1-442-888-0611 or email for appointment only. Please do not disturb tenants!

High credit score is essential!

** Sorry No Smoking and No Pets allowed on this property **
** No agents please! Not interested in selling **
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293980
Property Id 293980

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5832931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Abeto have any available units?
33 Abeto has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 33 Abeto have?
Some of 33 Abeto's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Abeto currently offering any rent specials?
33 Abeto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Abeto pet-friendly?
No, 33 Abeto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 33 Abeto offer parking?
Yes, 33 Abeto does offer parking.
Does 33 Abeto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Abeto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Abeto have a pool?
Yes, 33 Abeto has a pool.
Does 33 Abeto have accessible units?
No, 33 Abeto does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Abeto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Abeto has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Abeto have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Abeto has units with air conditioning.
