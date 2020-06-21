Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

GORGEOUS HOME in Award-winning Northwood schools.



Very nice quiet neighborhood with 2400 sf. with 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA, soaring ceilings, LR with Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, 2 car attached Garage.



Brand new Kitchen, refrigerator, cabinets, appliances and quartz counter top. Large corner lot with beautiful landscape. Inside Laundry Room with W/D hook-up. Central Heating and AC. Upgraded Master bedroom with new cabinets, recessed lights, fire place and a large master closet. Conveniently located near association amenities, including pool, spa, tennis court, and playground. HOA fees paid by owner and tenants enjoy the facilities.



Available: Now with at least 1 Year Lease. Tenant pays for all utilities.



Please call 1-442-888-0611 or email for appointment only. Please do not disturb tenants!



High credit score is essential!



** Sorry No Smoking and No Pets allowed on this property **

** No agents please! Not interested in selling **

No Pets Allowed



