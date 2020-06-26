31 Twin Gables

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Fabulous detached home located at the most sought of woodbury community in the city of Irvine, and walking distance to and Woodbury Towncenter. The amazing floor plan offers downstairs guest room with in-room full bath. Gourmet kitchen with large center island, granite countertop, full custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator and double oven. Laundry room is adjacent to kitchen and leads to the 2 car-garage. Generous dining room leads to a beautiful side yard with bult in BBQ through french doors. Upon entry in the Family room, fireplace provides you and your guests a warm cozy place to get together.