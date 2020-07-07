306 Birch Grove

Amenities

Fantastic carriage unit w/premium corner location. Single level over your own 2 car garage. No one above or below you. 1 BEDROOM + DEN (2nd bedroom currently open as a Den w/no door or closet. will not be closed off), 2 Full Baths, Open & Bright floorplan w/great room & dining room open to all white kitchen w/center island. Cathedral ceilings, all laminate wood floors & 5" baseboards throughout, New Interior Paint. Sunny master suite w/ceiling fan, walk-in closet, custom closet organizers & large bath w/roman tub, custom cabinets in garage for tons of added storage, Shows great. Private, Gated community w/excellent amenities including full, exercise fitness center, pool/spa & tennis courts. Walk to Gelson's shopping center. Conveniently close to Irvine Spectrum. Will consider cat or small dog as pet w/increased rent.