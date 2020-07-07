All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

306 Birch Grove

306 Birch Grv · No Longer Available
Location

306 Birch Grv, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fantastic carriage unit w/premium corner location. Single level over your own 2 car garage. No one above or below you. 1 BEDROOM + DEN (2nd bedroom currently open as a Den w/no door or closet. will not be closed off), 2 Full Baths, Open & Bright floorplan w/great room & dining room open to all white kitchen w/center island. Cathedral ceilings, all laminate wood floors & 5" baseboards throughout, New Interior Paint. Sunny master suite w/ceiling fan, walk-in closet, custom closet organizers & large bath w/roman tub, custom cabinets in garage for tons of added storage, Shows great. Private, Gated community w/excellent amenities including full, exercise fitness center, pool/spa & tennis courts. Walk to Gelson's shopping center. Conveniently close to Irvine Spectrum. Will consider cat or small dog as pet w/increased rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Birch Grove have any available units?
306 Birch Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 306 Birch Grove have?
Some of 306 Birch Grove's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Birch Grove currently offering any rent specials?
306 Birch Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Birch Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Birch Grove is pet friendly.
Does 306 Birch Grove offer parking?
Yes, 306 Birch Grove offers parking.
Does 306 Birch Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Birch Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Birch Grove have a pool?
Yes, 306 Birch Grove has a pool.
Does 306 Birch Grove have accessible units?
No, 306 Birch Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Birch Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Birch Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Birch Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Birch Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

