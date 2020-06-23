All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
30 Eagle
30 Eagle

30 Eagle Pt · No Longer Available
Location

30 Eagle Pt, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Clean and ready for move in! Awesome location close to shopping, movies, parks, restaurants and more. Great open floor layout with backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Eagle have any available units?
30 Eagle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 30 Eagle currently offering any rent specials?
30 Eagle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Eagle pet-friendly?
No, 30 Eagle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Eagle offer parking?
No, 30 Eagle does not offer parking.
Does 30 Eagle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Eagle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Eagle have a pool?
No, 30 Eagle does not have a pool.
Does 30 Eagle have accessible units?
No, 30 Eagle does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Eagle have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Eagle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Eagle have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Eagle does not have units with air conditioning.
