293 Stanford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Fabulous 2 story end unit home, located at a quiet closed loop street. Brand new paint and carpet with recess lights throughout. Kitchen offers gorgeous solid Maple cabinet doors and drawers, with brand new appliances. It also extends a convenient breakfast bar for casual meals and a formal dining room for dinners and family/friend gathering. Living room provides elegant fireplace and vaulted ceilings for comfortable relaxation, with sliding door opens to the private patio. There are 2 master suites upstairs, both with private baths and dual closets. One of them has beautiful park view. The 3rd bedroom conveniently located on the first floor (can be used as office or den) with a 3/4 bathroom across the hallway. Full size laundry room is also on the first floor. Spacious attached garage offers lots of shelves and storage space. One dedicated parking space is right outside the front door step. Community is full of sports and entertaining facilities, including two parks, tennis courts, volleyball, soccer field, play grounds, 2 pools, picnic areas. Close to award-wining schools, UCI, shopping, dining and freeways.