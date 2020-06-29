All apartments in Irvine
Location

293 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 50 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1354 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Fabulous 2 story end unit home, located at a quiet closed loop street. Brand new paint and carpet with recess lights throughout. Kitchen offers gorgeous solid Maple cabinet doors and drawers, with brand new appliances. It also extends a convenient breakfast bar for casual meals and a formal dining room for dinners and family/friend gathering. Living room provides elegant fireplace and vaulted ceilings for comfortable relaxation, with sliding door opens to the private patio. There are 2 master suites upstairs, both with private baths and dual closets. One of them has beautiful park view. The 3rd bedroom conveniently located on the first floor (can be used as office or den) with a 3/4 bathroom across the hallway. Full size laundry room is also on the first floor. Spacious attached garage offers lots of shelves and storage space. One dedicated parking space is right outside the front door step. Community is full of sports and entertaining facilities, including two parks, tennis courts, volleyball, soccer field, play grounds, 2 pools, picnic areas. Close to award-wining schools, UCI, shopping, dining and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Stanford Court have any available units?
293 Stanford Court has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 293 Stanford Court have?
Some of 293 Stanford Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
293 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 293 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 293 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 293 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 293 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 293 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 293 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 293 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 Stanford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
