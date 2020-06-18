All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:56 AM

28 Serenity

28 Serenity · No Longer Available
Location

28 Serenity, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Furnished, Facing the park, surrounded by neatly trimmed hedges and shady trees, this lovely condo has two bedroom, two bath, standing in as one of the builder's model homes. Crown moulding, plantation shutters, in-wall speakers & high ceilings in the Living Room; stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets & flooring in the Kitchen, walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom all with a tasteful color palette throughout. Two car garage. Situated only minutes from the Irvine Spectrum, the sprawling Great Park, major transportation arteries (the 5, 405, & 133 freeways), award-winning IUSD schools and first-class outdoor recreational open space areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Serenity have any available units?
28 Serenity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Serenity have?
Some of 28 Serenity's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Serenity currently offering any rent specials?
28 Serenity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Serenity pet-friendly?
No, 28 Serenity is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Serenity offer parking?
Yes, 28 Serenity offers parking.
Does 28 Serenity have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Serenity does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Serenity have a pool?
No, 28 Serenity does not have a pool.
Does 28 Serenity have accessible units?
No, 28 Serenity does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Serenity have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Serenity does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Serenity have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Serenity does not have units with air conditioning.
