28 Serenity

Fully Furnished, Facing the park, surrounded by neatly trimmed hedges and shady trees, this lovely condo has two bedroom, two bath, standing in as one of the builder's model homes. Crown moulding, plantation shutters, in-wall speakers & high ceilings in the Living Room; stainless steel appliances, hardwood cabinets & flooring in the Kitchen, walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom all with a tasteful color palette throughout. Two car garage. Situated only minutes from the Irvine Spectrum, the sprawling Great Park, major transportation arteries (the 5, 405, & 133 freeways), award-winning IUSD schools and first-class outdoor recreational open space areas.