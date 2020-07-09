Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1ce115044 ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c1ce115044/28-avanzare-irvine-ca-92606 Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yn_wQkl5SQ This beautiful 3 bedroom house resides in a quiet community with a community pool, a tennis court, green belts and plenty of walking paths. It features 3 bedrooms and a loft, 2 full baths along with a half bathroom downstairs. The house is very bright and airy. Brand new vinyl flooring has been installed everywhere except the stairs, which has brand new carpets. The first floor features the living room, family room, kitchen, dining room and a bathroom. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, a breakfast counter and plenty of storage. The family room is equipped with a built-in media niche that can fit a 60\" TV. Outside the family room is a spacious private patio perfect for your weekend relaxation. There\'s a 2 car garage that is accessible from inside the house. The washer and dryer hookups are available in a hallway closet upstairs. Every bedroom has a ceiling fan with lights. The upgraded master bathroom has a large bath tub separated with shower area. This house comes with central air conditioning and central heat. There are highly rated schools near by. AVAILABILITY DATE: 04/22/2019 RENT: $3,300 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $6,600 upon good credit SQ FEET: 1,835 PET POLICY: small dogs only / no cats SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: none APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools rating: Woodbridge Highschool (10/10), South Lake Middle School (8/10), Plaza Vista School (8/10) GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage, 1 street parking *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher. *Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1996 ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 13 months LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*