All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 28 Avanzare.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
28 Avanzare
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

28 Avanzare

28 Avanzare · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

28 Avanzare, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1ce115044 ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c1ce115044/28-avanzare-irvine-ca-92606 Please click here to watch a video walkthrough tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yn_wQkl5SQ This beautiful 3 bedroom house resides in a quiet community with a community pool, a tennis court, green belts and plenty of walking paths. It features 3 bedrooms and a loft, 2 full baths along with a half bathroom downstairs. The house is very bright and airy. Brand new vinyl flooring has been installed everywhere except the stairs, which has brand new carpets. The first floor features the living room, family room, kitchen, dining room and a bathroom. The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, a breakfast counter and plenty of storage. The family room is equipped with a built-in media niche that can fit a 60\" TV. Outside the family room is a spacious private patio perfect for your weekend relaxation. There\'s a 2 car garage that is accessible from inside the house. The washer and dryer hookups are available in a hallway closet upstairs. Every bedroom has a ceiling fan with lights. The upgraded master bathroom has a large bath tub separated with shower area. This house comes with central air conditioning and central heat. There are highly rated schools near by. AVAILABILITY DATE: 04/22/2019 RENT: $3,300 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $6,600 upon good credit SQ FEET: 1,835 PET POLICY: small dogs only / no cats SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: none APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools rating: Woodbridge Highschool (10/10), South Lake Middle School (8/10), Plaza Vista School (8/10) GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage, 1 street parking *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove and Dishwasher. *Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1996 ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 13 months LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Avanzare have any available units?
28 Avanzare doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Avanzare have?
Some of 28 Avanzare's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Avanzare currently offering any rent specials?
28 Avanzare is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Avanzare pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Avanzare is pet friendly.
Does 28 Avanzare offer parking?
Yes, 28 Avanzare offers parking.
Does 28 Avanzare have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Avanzare does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Avanzare have a pool?
Yes, 28 Avanzare has a pool.
Does 28 Avanzare have accessible units?
No, 28 Avanzare does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Avanzare have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Avanzare has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Avanzare have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 Avanzare has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology