27 Sunflower

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range

Dual Master Condo in Deerfield Irvine -

Pristine two level condo with dual master bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage! Located in the desirable community of Deerfield. Kitchen features electric stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Two master suites upstairs with mirrored wardrobe. Spacious living room, formal dining area, 1/2 bath, and bright kitchen downstairs. Washer, dryer, laundry sink and enclosed workroom located in the garage.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2350 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3397669)