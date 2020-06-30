All apartments in Irvine
27 Sunflower
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

27 Sunflower

27 Sunflower · No Longer Available
Location

27 Sunflower, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dual Master Condo in Deerfield Irvine -
Pristine two level condo with dual master bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage! Located in the desirable community of Deerfield. Kitchen features electric stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Two master suites upstairs with mirrored wardrobe. Spacious living room, formal dining area, 1/2 bath, and bright kitchen downstairs. Washer, dryer, laundry sink and enclosed workroom located in the garage.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2350 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3397669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Sunflower have any available units?
27 Sunflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Sunflower have?
Some of 27 Sunflower's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Sunflower currently offering any rent specials?
27 Sunflower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Sunflower pet-friendly?
No, 27 Sunflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Sunflower offer parking?
Yes, 27 Sunflower offers parking.
Does 27 Sunflower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Sunflower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Sunflower have a pool?
No, 27 Sunflower does not have a pool.
Does 27 Sunflower have accessible units?
No, 27 Sunflower does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Sunflower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Sunflower has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Sunflower have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Sunflower does not have units with air conditioning.

