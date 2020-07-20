All apartments in Irvine
27 Paso Robles
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

27 Paso Robles

27 Paso Robles · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

27 Paso Robles, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 5 bath home in Desirable North Park Irvine - This beautiful North Park Home In a gated community offers 5 bedrooms and 5 full baths, 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs ideal for guest or mother in law. Almost 4,000 square feet! Bright and airy open kitchen with a large island ,lots of storage space, a built in wine rack, and a small office nook or study. Relax in front of your fireplace in the family room that has a built in entertainment center. Formal dining room opens up to enclosed courtyard. 2nd living room or media room . Master bath has dual vanity areas, over sized bath tub, and and shower. Backyard has a built-in BBQ & Trellis; perfect for entertaining guests. Indoor laundry room with sink. Gated community, 3 car garage. Close to the Marketplace, 5 freeway; toll roads and award winning schools! NO pets allowed.

Request viewing and apply online at : www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4901720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Paso Robles have any available units?
27 Paso Robles doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 27 Paso Robles have?
Some of 27 Paso Robles's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Paso Robles currently offering any rent specials?
27 Paso Robles is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Paso Robles pet-friendly?
No, 27 Paso Robles is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 27 Paso Robles offer parking?
Yes, 27 Paso Robles offers parking.
Does 27 Paso Robles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Paso Robles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Paso Robles have a pool?
No, 27 Paso Robles does not have a pool.
Does 27 Paso Robles have accessible units?
No, 27 Paso Robles does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Paso Robles have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Paso Robles does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Paso Robles have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Paso Robles has units with air conditioning.
