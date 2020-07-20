27 Paso Robles

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning fireplace media room alarm system

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 5 bath home in Desirable North Park Irvine - This beautiful North Park Home In a gated community offers 5 bedrooms and 5 full baths, 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs ideal for guest or mother in law. Almost 4,000 square feet! Bright and airy open kitchen with a large island ,lots of storage space, a built in wine rack, and a small office nook or study. Relax in front of your fireplace in the family room that has a built in entertainment center. Formal dining room opens up to enclosed courtyard. 2nd living room or media room . Master bath has dual vanity areas, over sized bath tub, and and shower. Backyard has a built-in BBQ & Trellis; perfect for entertaining guests. Indoor laundry room with sink. Gated community, 3 car garage. Close to the Marketplace, 5 freeway; toll roads and award winning schools! NO pets allowed.



Request viewing and apply online at : www.hcmpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4901720)