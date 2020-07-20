All apartments in Irvine
Location

261 Dewdrop, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
STUNNING end unit, single-level (NO STAIRS) with porch entry located in Quail Hill's Jasmine with one bedroom, one bath and a one-car direct access garage! Open floor plan with separate living room with cozy fireplace and dining room and inside laundry. (Washer/Dryer Included) elegant upgrades include fresh paint, newer carpet, elegant tile and more!! Immaculate kitchen with sit-up bar and stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator included)! Master suite with dual mirrored closets! Enjoy the private community Fitness Center, three pools, tennis, tot lots and parks plus Quail Hill Dining! Easy acces to the 133, I-5 and I-405 freeways and minutes to the O.C. airport, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Dewdrop have any available units?
261 Dewdrop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 261 Dewdrop have?
Some of 261 Dewdrop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Dewdrop currently offering any rent specials?
261 Dewdrop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Dewdrop pet-friendly?
No, 261 Dewdrop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 261 Dewdrop offer parking?
Yes, 261 Dewdrop offers parking.
Does 261 Dewdrop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Dewdrop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Dewdrop have a pool?
Yes, 261 Dewdrop has a pool.
Does 261 Dewdrop have accessible units?
No, 261 Dewdrop does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Dewdrop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 Dewdrop has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Dewdrop have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Dewdrop does not have units with air conditioning.
