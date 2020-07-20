261 Dewdrop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

STUNNING end unit, single-level (NO STAIRS) with porch entry located in Quail Hill's Jasmine with one bedroom, one bath and a one-car direct access garage! Open floor plan with separate living room with cozy fireplace and dining room and inside laundry. (Washer/Dryer Included) elegant upgrades include fresh paint, newer carpet, elegant tile and more!! Immaculate kitchen with sit-up bar and stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator included)! Master suite with dual mirrored closets! Enjoy the private community Fitness Center, three pools, tennis, tot lots and parks plus Quail Hill Dining! Easy acces to the 133, I-5 and I-405 freeways and minutes to the O.C. airport, Irvine Spectrum and Laguna Beach.