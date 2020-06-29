All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

2425 Scholarship

2425 Scholarship · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Scholarship, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4th floor 2BR 2 BA with a LOFT Overlooks the pool - Overlooks pool on the 4th floor with no one above you in a resort style community of Avenue One in Irvine ... 18 foot ceiling in the living room, inside laundry, newer stainless steel appliances, walk in closet, custom paint and 2 spacious bathrooms, with all amenities such as olympic size pool , exercise room, indoor basketball court, beautifully updated clubhouse, close to shops and freeways in the center of Irvine ..... Gated Community as well ... 2 Car Tandem parking on top floor of the garage structure no covered .... Trash is also part of the Rent.2 parking spots close to unit. Go to www.hcmpm.com to schedule appointment today.

(RLNE5680931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Scholarship have any available units?
2425 Scholarship doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2425 Scholarship have?
Some of 2425 Scholarship's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Scholarship currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Scholarship is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Scholarship pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Scholarship is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Scholarship offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Scholarship offers parking.
Does 2425 Scholarship have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Scholarship does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Scholarship have a pool?
Yes, 2425 Scholarship has a pool.
Does 2425 Scholarship have accessible units?
No, 2425 Scholarship does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Scholarship have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Scholarship does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 Scholarship have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2425 Scholarship has units with air conditioning.

