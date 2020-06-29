2425 Scholarship

Amenities

Beautiful 4th floor 2BR 2 BA with a LOFT Overlooks the pool - Overlooks pool on the 4th floor with no one above you in a resort style community of Avenue One in Irvine ... 18 foot ceiling in the living room, inside laundry, newer stainless steel appliances, walk in closet, custom paint and 2 spacious bathrooms, with all amenities such as olympic size pool , exercise room, indoor basketball court, beautifully updated clubhouse, close to shops and freeways in the center of Irvine ..... Gated Community as well ... 2 Car Tandem parking on top floor of the garage structure no covered .... Trash is also part of the Rent.2 parking spots close to unit. Go to www.hcmpm.com to schedule appointment today.



(RLNE5680931)