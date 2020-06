2423 Scholarship

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse gym parking pool pool table hot tub

100% PRIVATE LOCATION W/ BEAUTIFUL POOL VIEW FROM BALCONY**HIGHLY UPGRADED HOME AT A BUILDER'S PREMIUM W/NO ONE IN FRONT**MOST SOUGHT AFTER POPULAR PENTHOUSE LOFT W/20 FT HIGH CEILING OF AVENUE ONE ON 4TH FLOOR**ENJOY URBAN LIFE WITH GREAT HOA AMENITIES**LOW TAX RATE 1.12% WITH NO MELLO ROOS**POTENTIAL RENTAL INCOME $2.800/MONTH**HOME FEATURES 2 BED + 2 BATH + HUGE LOFT UPSTAIRS W/20 FT HIGH CEILING W/ 1,260 SF OF LIVING SPACE WHICH FEELS MUCH BIGGER**CONVENIENTLY VERY CLOSE TO TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE #182 & #184 ON P4 LEVEL**BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOOR EXCEPT BEDROOMS (APPROVED BY HOA)**GOURMET KITCHEN W/UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTER TOP, & EUROPEAN STYLE CABINETRY, SS APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST NOOK BAR**BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOOR FOR MOST OF LIVING AREA**WIDE OPEN SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/PLENTY OF WINDOWS & NATURAL LIGHTS**HUGE LOFT UPSTAIRS IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINMENT ROOM OR MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM & CAN BE EASILY CONVERTED INTO 3RD BEDROOM IF NECESSARY**COZY PATIO FACING TO BEAUTIFUL POOL**COMMUNITY AMENITIES INCLUDE: POOL, SPA, FITNESS CENTER, BASKETBALL COURT, CLUB HOUSE, BILLIARDS ROOM AND CONFERENCE ROOM**A SHORT WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS, ON-SITE MARKET, DRY CLEANER & MORE**THE PROPERTY IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON THE CORNER OF JAMBOREE & CAMPUS NEAR THE 405 & 73 FREEWAYS, CLOSE TO JOHN WAYNE AIRPORT, SOUTH COAST PLAZA, FASHION ISLAND & UCI**YOU WILL LOVE THIS CONDO**PLEASE CHECK 3D VIRTUAL TOUR FOR DETAIL**MUST SEE**IT WON'T LAST LONG**