Irvine, CA
224 Springview
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:41 PM

224 Springview

224 Springview · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

224 Springview, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Spacious 1BR, 1BA Upper Level Condo in The Springs in Irvine w/ 1 Assigned Covered Carport - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level condo in The Springs in Irvine; freshly painted with two-tone custom paint and vaulted smooth ceilings in living room. Wood laminate flooring in living room and dining area. New carpet in bedroom and bathroom vanity area. Dual closets in bathroom vanity area. Slider door off living room opens to outdoor balcony overlooking the lush landscaping and streams. Laundry facility onsite; 1 assigned covered carport and a community clubhouse, pool, spa, and tennis courts. Water and trash included.

Pets- submit

(RLNE5261363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Springview have any available units?
224 Springview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 224 Springview have?
Some of 224 Springview's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Springview currently offering any rent specials?
224 Springview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Springview pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 Springview is pet friendly.
Does 224 Springview offer parking?
Yes, 224 Springview offers parking.
Does 224 Springview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Springview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Springview have a pool?
Yes, 224 Springview has a pool.
Does 224 Springview have accessible units?
No, 224 Springview does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Springview have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Springview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Springview have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Springview does not have units with air conditioning.

