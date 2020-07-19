All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
222 Compass
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:37 PM

222 Compass

222 Compass · No Longer Available
Location

222 Compass, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Tastefully appointed and in an immaculate condition, this Pavilion Park 4 bedroom and 3 bath home is conveniently located just steps away from community park and amenities. Downstairs, a guest bedroom with adjacent full bath provides for plenty of living options. Hardwood floor throughout kitchen, dining, and great room - each with their own chandelier. Spacious granite countertop along with an island perfect for a quick morning breakfast and cafe. The great room opens up to a large California room for outside entertainment and dining. Upstairs, you'll find 2 bedrooms along with the master bathroom with upgraded sink, granite countertops, and flooring. Laundry room comes equipped with like-new machines. Plantation shutters adore almost all major windows and the home comes equipped with modern features such as solar panel and energy efficient lightings to save on your utility bills. Tenants receive access to all Great Park Neighborhood amenities with 4 major community pools - including brand new and multiple resort-quality clubhouses. Zoned to two new Irvine schools with world-class facilities, easy access to numerous playgrounds and community parks via walking and biking path, plus famous community seasonal events, this is a great residence to call home for families.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Compass have any available units?
222 Compass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 222 Compass have?
Some of 222 Compass's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Compass currently offering any rent specials?
222 Compass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Compass pet-friendly?
No, 222 Compass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 222 Compass offer parking?
No, 222 Compass does not offer parking.
Does 222 Compass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Compass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Compass have a pool?
Yes, 222 Compass has a pool.
Does 222 Compass have accessible units?
No, 222 Compass does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Compass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Compass has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Compass have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Compass does not have units with air conditioning.
