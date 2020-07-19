222 Compass

Amenities

Tastefully appointed and in an immaculate condition, this Pavilion Park 4 bedroom and 3 bath home is conveniently located just steps away from community park and amenities. Downstairs, a guest bedroom with adjacent full bath provides for plenty of living options. Hardwood floor throughout kitchen, dining, and great room - each with their own chandelier. Spacious granite countertop along with an island perfect for a quick morning breakfast and cafe. The great room opens up to a large California room for outside entertainment and dining. Upstairs, you'll find 2 bedrooms along with the master bathroom with upgraded sink, granite countertops, and flooring. Laundry room comes equipped with like-new machines. Plantation shutters adore almost all major windows and the home comes equipped with modern features such as solar panel and energy efficient lightings to save on your utility bills. Tenants receive access to all Great Park Neighborhood amenities with 4 major community pools - including brand new and multiple resort-quality clubhouses. Zoned to two new Irvine schools with world-class facilities, easy access to numerous playgrounds and community parks via walking and biking path, plus famous community seasonal events, this is a great residence to call home for families.