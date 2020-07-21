209 Stellar

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator game room on-site laundry internet access

4 Bed 3.75 Bath Luxury Home in Parasol Park - Christmas special! Act now!



Obsidian Plan 3

Located within The Great Park Neighborhood in Irvine, this spacious three-story home showcases a unique floorplan with top-of-the-line Everythings Included features: a gourmet kitchen with stylish countertops, stainless-steel appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, separate laundry room, third story bonus/game room with large outdoor deck, and a private elevator that will take you up all three stories. Plus, each home includes the Ruckus Smart Wi-Fi technology that redefines whats possible in wireless network performance with flexibility andmost importantlyreliability! This home is also powered by a state-of-the-art solar system provided by Sunstreet Energy Group.



Matterport 3D Tour

