Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:48 PM

Location

20 Orchard, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Orchard have any available units?
20 Orchard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 20 Orchard currently offering any rent specials?
20 Orchard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Orchard pet-friendly?
No, 20 Orchard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Orchard offer parking?
Yes, 20 Orchard offers parking.
Does 20 Orchard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Orchard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Orchard have a pool?
No, 20 Orchard does not have a pool.
Does 20 Orchard have accessible units?
No, 20 Orchard does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Orchard have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Orchard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Orchard have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Orchard does not have units with air conditioning.
