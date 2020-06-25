20 Acacia Tree Lane

Amenities

Completely remodeled! No one has lived in since the renovations were done. Like brand new. Gorgeous 4Bdr/3 full bath home located at the end of a cul-de-sac and backing to a beautiful greenbelt. With a huge great room – the entertaining options are endless. New Chef’s kitchen has quartz countertops, a huge island, pots and pan drawers, a pantry, brand new gas range and refrigerator. Other features include: new recessed lights throughout, new wood laminate flooring throughout, freshly painted inside and out. New energy efficient dual pane low E windows / double pane low E sliding doors, new heater/AC. There is no carpet in this house. All bedrooms are upstairs. Water conserving landscaping with drought tolerant plants and drip water system. Very private front courtyard. Zoned to attend award winning Irvine schools including University Park Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School and the prominent University High School. Walk to nearby two nearby shopping centers, parks, pools, city library. UC Irvine and OC airport are very nearby.