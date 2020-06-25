All apartments in Irvine
20 Acacia Tree Lane
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

20 Acacia Tree Lane

20 Acacia Tree Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

20 Acacia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Completely remodeled! No one has lived in since the renovations were done. Like brand new. Gorgeous 4Bdr/3 full bath home located at the end of a cul-de-sac and backing to a beautiful greenbelt. With a huge great room – the entertaining options are endless. New Chef’s kitchen has quartz countertops, a huge island, pots and pan drawers, a pantry, brand new gas range and refrigerator. Other features include: new recessed lights throughout, new wood laminate flooring throughout, freshly painted inside and out. New energy efficient dual pane low E windows / double pane low E sliding doors, new heater/AC. There is no carpet in this house. All bedrooms are upstairs. Water conserving landscaping with drought tolerant plants and drip water system. Very private front courtyard. Zoned to attend award winning Irvine schools including University Park Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle School and the prominent University High School. Walk to nearby two nearby shopping centers, parks, pools, city library. UC Irvine and OC airport are very nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Acacia Tree Lane have any available units?
20 Acacia Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Acacia Tree Lane have?
Some of 20 Acacia Tree Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Acacia Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20 Acacia Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Acacia Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20 Acacia Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Acacia Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20 Acacia Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 20 Acacia Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Acacia Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Acacia Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20 Acacia Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 20 Acacia Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 20 Acacia Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Acacia Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Acacia Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Acacia Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Acacia Tree Lane has units with air conditioning.
