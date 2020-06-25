19 Trinity

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One of the nicest communities located in Turtle Rock. 24 hour guard gated community. Extremely light and bright, vaulted ceilings with view of the mountains and trees. Upgraded wood flooring and travertine tile throughout downstairs. Circular staircase leading to large master suite and master retreat with fireplace and walk in closets. One bedroom and bath downstairs and 4 Bedrooms upstairs, one is very large bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, kitchen nook. Beautiful family room with fireplace. Upgraded bathrooms. Rod iron side gate. Enjoy HOA pool, Jacuzzi, basketball court, playground area, hiking trails, biking. Walking distance to all amenities. Blue ribbon schools, Excellent University high school. Submit small pet with pet deposit.