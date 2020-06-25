All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:35 PM

19 Trinity

19 Trinity · No Longer Available
Location

19 Trinity, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of the nicest communities located in Turtle Rock. 24 hour guard gated community. Extremely light and bright, vaulted ceilings with view of the mountains and trees. Upgraded wood flooring and travertine tile throughout downstairs. Circular staircase leading to large master suite and master retreat with fireplace and walk in closets. One bedroom and bath downstairs and 4 Bedrooms upstairs, one is very large bedroom. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, kitchen nook. Beautiful family room with fireplace. Upgraded bathrooms. Rod iron side gate. Enjoy HOA pool, Jacuzzi, basketball court, playground area, hiking trails, biking. Walking distance to all amenities. Blue ribbon schools, Excellent University high school. Submit small pet with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Trinity have any available units?
19 Trinity doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Trinity have?
Some of 19 Trinity's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Trinity currently offering any rent specials?
19 Trinity is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Trinity pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Trinity is pet friendly.
Does 19 Trinity offer parking?
No, 19 Trinity does not offer parking.
Does 19 Trinity have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Trinity does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Trinity have a pool?
Yes, 19 Trinity has a pool.
Does 19 Trinity have accessible units?
No, 19 Trinity does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Trinity have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Trinity has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Trinity have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Trinity does not have units with air conditioning.
