All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 18922 Racine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
18922 Racine Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

18922 Racine Drive

18922 Racine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18922 Racine Drive, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly upgraded and expanded Turtle Rock homes with over 3100 SF house. Open Space with large area in front for party with high ceilings and lots of light. The entire first floor has travertine throughout. There is main floor bedroom and bathroom. The entire kitchen is remodeled with appliances and plenty of countertop. There are 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom upstairs with hard floor. The lot is 6900 SF with very private area around the house. The backyard has also been upgraded to include stone accents. There is a 3 car garages with epoxy flooring. Duel air conditioning units for first floor and seconded floor. it is located a few blocks from UCI, University High School, Turtle Rock Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18922 Racine Drive have any available units?
18922 Racine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 18922 Racine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18922 Racine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18922 Racine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18922 Racine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18922 Racine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18922 Racine Drive offers parking.
Does 18922 Racine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18922 Racine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18922 Racine Drive have a pool?
No, 18922 Racine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18922 Racine Drive have accessible units?
No, 18922 Racine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18922 Racine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18922 Racine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18922 Racine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18922 Racine Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology