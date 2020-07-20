18922 Racine Drive

Amenities

Highly upgraded and expanded Turtle Rock homes with over 3100 SF house. Open Space with large area in front for party with high ceilings and lots of light. The entire first floor has travertine throughout. There is main floor bedroom and bathroom. The entire kitchen is remodeled with appliances and plenty of countertop. There are 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom upstairs with hard floor. The lot is 6900 SF with very private area around the house. The backyard has also been upgraded to include stone accents. There is a 3 car garages with epoxy flooring. Duel air conditioning units for first floor and seconded floor. it is located a few blocks from UCI, University High School, Turtle Rock Elementary.