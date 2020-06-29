160 Kingswood

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Fantastically home in Northwood Pointe Irvine located on quiet street less than 300 yards to national blue ribbon award winning schools. Custom wood floors, baseboards, crown molding, granite counters, plantation shutters with accents, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, Extra long driveway with 2 car direct access garage, large walk in kitchen pantry, romantic private master suite, Enjoy two swimming pools - one within community and one at Meadowood Park swim center, 4 tennis courts, basketball, soccer, children's play lot, sand volleyball.