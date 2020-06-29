All apartments in Irvine
160 Kingswood
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

160 Kingswood

160 Kingswood · No Longer Available
Location

160 Kingswood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Fantastically home in Northwood Pointe Irvine located on quiet street less than 300 yards to national blue ribbon award winning schools. Custom wood floors, baseboards, crown molding, granite counters, plantation shutters with accents, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, Extra long driveway with 2 car direct access garage, large walk in kitchen pantry, romantic private master suite, Enjoy two swimming pools - one within community and one at Meadowood Park swim center, 4 tennis courts, basketball, soccer, children's play lot, sand volleyball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Kingswood have any available units?
160 Kingswood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 160 Kingswood have?
Some of 160 Kingswood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Kingswood currently offering any rent specials?
160 Kingswood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Kingswood pet-friendly?
No, 160 Kingswood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 160 Kingswood offer parking?
Yes, 160 Kingswood offers parking.
Does 160 Kingswood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Kingswood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Kingswood have a pool?
Yes, 160 Kingswood has a pool.
Does 160 Kingswood have accessible units?
No, 160 Kingswood does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Kingswood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Kingswood has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Kingswood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 Kingswood has units with air conditioning.

