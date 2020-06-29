160 Kingswood

Amenities
Fantastically home in Northwood Pointe Irvine located on quiet street less than 300 yards to national blue ribbon award winning schools. Custom wood floors, baseboards, crown molding, granite counters, plantation shutters with accents, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, Extra long driveway with 2 car direct access garage, large walk in kitchen pantry, romantic private master suite, Enjoy two swimming pools - one within community and one at Meadowood Park swim center, 4 tennis courts, basketball, soccer, children's play lot, sand volleyball.