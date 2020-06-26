16 Flaxwood

Amenities

Welcome to this Bright and Stunning Home! Upgrades include Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout Home, Granite Stairs, Kitchen with New Granite Counters and Imported Cabinetry with High Gloss Finish. All Baths with Granite Counters and New Cabinets. Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet. Plantation Shutters. Private Backyard with Roses and a Sweet Lemon Tree. Excellent Location.Close to Freeways. Walking Distance to Schools and Parks. Enjoy Woodbridge Association Ammenities including Tennis Courts, Pools, Parks, and Lakes.