Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

16 Flaxwood

16 Flaxwood · No Longer Available
Location

16 Flaxwood, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to this Bright and Stunning Home! Upgrades include Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout Home, Granite Stairs, Kitchen with New Granite Counters and Imported Cabinetry with High Gloss Finish. All Baths with Granite Counters and New Cabinets. Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet. Plantation Shutters. Private Backyard with Roses and a Sweet Lemon Tree. Excellent Location.Close to Freeways. Walking Distance to Schools and Parks. Enjoy Woodbridge Association Ammenities including Tennis Courts, Pools, Parks, and Lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Flaxwood have any available units?
16 Flaxwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Flaxwood have?
Some of 16 Flaxwood's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Flaxwood currently offering any rent specials?
16 Flaxwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Flaxwood pet-friendly?
No, 16 Flaxwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Flaxwood offer parking?
Yes, 16 Flaxwood offers parking.
Does 16 Flaxwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Flaxwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Flaxwood have a pool?
Yes, 16 Flaxwood has a pool.
Does 16 Flaxwood have accessible units?
No, 16 Flaxwood does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Flaxwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Flaxwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Flaxwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Flaxwood does not have units with air conditioning.
