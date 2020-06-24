Rent Calculator
16 Dewberry Way
16 Dewberry Way
16 Dewberry Way
No Longer Available
Location
16 Dewberry Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 Dewberry Way have any available units?
16 Dewberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 16 Dewberry Way have?
Some of 16 Dewberry Way's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16 Dewberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
16 Dewberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Dewberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 16 Dewberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 16 Dewberry Way offer parking?
No, 16 Dewberry Way does not offer parking.
Does 16 Dewberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Dewberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Dewberry Way have a pool?
No, 16 Dewberry Way does not have a pool.
Does 16 Dewberry Way have accessible units?
No, 16 Dewberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Dewberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Dewberry Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Dewberry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Dewberry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
