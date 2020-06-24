All apartments in Irvine
Last updated February 17 2020 at 11:20 PM

16 Dewberry Way

Location

16 Dewberry Way, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Dewberry Way have any available units?
16 Dewberry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Dewberry Way have?
Some of 16 Dewberry Way's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Dewberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
16 Dewberry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Dewberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 16 Dewberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Dewberry Way offer parking?
No, 16 Dewberry Way does not offer parking.
Does 16 Dewberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Dewberry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Dewberry Way have a pool?
No, 16 Dewberry Way does not have a pool.
Does 16 Dewberry Way have accessible units?
No, 16 Dewberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Dewberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Dewberry Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Dewberry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Dewberry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
