Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport pool hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

This Open Floor plan fully furnished condo is ready to move in! Great location with desired school district, minutes to parks, schools, shopping center. This 2 story condo welcomes you with a gorgeous front gated patio, master suite and a second bedroom with its own bathroom upstairs. Kitchen, dining downstairs. Laundry room included, one assigned parking plus a covered carport spot. Great association pool and Spa.