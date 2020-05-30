All apartments in Irvine
152 Newall

152 Newall
Location

152 Newall, Irvine, CA 92618
Amenities

walk in closets
pool
playground
clubhouse
refrigerator
Gorgeous contemporary-style residence located in the new development of Beacon Park. Modern city living lifestyle set in a serene suburban backdrop. This stunning 1941 sqft home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The downstairs features elegantly tiled floors with a spacious pantry. All bedrooms located upstairs and the master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. Home also features solar panels and Smart Home System. This amazing house offers resplendent views of the neighborhood through the multitude of windows that offer ample illumination to brighten your day. Window coverings are on the way, and will be installed shortly. Indulge in all the award-winning amenities that the community and Great Park has to offer with pools, spas, recreation rooms, parks, and playgrounds. The home is a short walking distance to the upcoming Beacon Park School (K-8), the newest addition of the very prestigious Irvine Unified School District. Please verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Newall have any available units?
152 Newall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 152 Newall have?
Some of 152 Newall's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Newall currently offering any rent specials?
152 Newall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Newall pet-friendly?
No, 152 Newall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 152 Newall offer parking?
No, 152 Newall does not offer parking.
Does 152 Newall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 Newall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Newall have a pool?
Yes, 152 Newall has a pool.
Does 152 Newall have accessible units?
No, 152 Newall does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Newall have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Newall does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Newall have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Newall does not have units with air conditioning.
