Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:43 AM

150 Canvas

150 Canvas · No Longer Available
Location

150 Canvas, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Elegant Bright Single Story 2BD+2Bath Condo in the Desirable Eastwood Village in Irvine! Option to Lease with Unfurnished or Furnished! Expansive Open Floor Plan with Lots of Natural Lights! Custom Draperies with Coziness and Privacy! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter, Kitchen Island, 5 Burner Cooktop, Upgraded Stove Hood, Stainless Steel Appliances and more! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included! Beautiful Wood Flooring throughout Entire Living Area and Upgraded Tiles in Bathrooms! Spacious Master Suite with Custom Door Separates Master Bath For Your Own Privacy! Upgraded Master Bath and Large Walking Closet! 2-Car Direct Access Tandem Garage! Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools! Amenities with Club House, Pool/Spa, Sports Courts and BBQ! Walking Distance to Jeffrey Trail and Community Walk! Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping Centers and Irvine Spectrum! A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Canvas have any available units?
150 Canvas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 150 Canvas have?
Some of 150 Canvas's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Canvas currently offering any rent specials?
150 Canvas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Canvas pet-friendly?
No, 150 Canvas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 150 Canvas offer parking?
Yes, 150 Canvas offers parking.
Does 150 Canvas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Canvas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Canvas have a pool?
Yes, 150 Canvas has a pool.
Does 150 Canvas have accessible units?
No, 150 Canvas does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Canvas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Canvas has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Canvas have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Canvas does not have units with air conditioning.
