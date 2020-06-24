150 Canvas

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Elegant Bright Single Story 2BD+2Bath Condo in the Desirable Eastwood Village in Irvine! Option to Lease with Unfurnished or Furnished! Expansive Open Floor Plan with Lots of Natural Lights! Custom Draperies with Coziness and Privacy! Upgraded Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter, Kitchen Island, 5 Burner Cooktop, Upgraded Stove Hood, Stainless Steel Appliances and more! Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included! Beautiful Wood Flooring throughout Entire Living Area and Upgraded Tiles in Bathrooms! Spacious Master Suite with Custom Door Separates Master Bath For Your Own Privacy! Upgraded Master Bath and Large Walking Closet! 2-Car Direct Access Tandem Garage! Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools! Amenities with Club House, Pool/Spa, Sports Courts and BBQ! Walking Distance to Jeffrey Trail and Community Walk! Easy Access to Freeways, Shopping Centers and Irvine Spectrum! A Must See!