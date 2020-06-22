150 Briarwood

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in the Desirable Woodbridge Community! Kitchen was remodeled 3 years ago and bathroom have been updated. Large Master Bedroom and attached Master Bath and high ceilings. Nice size patio for barbecuing and entertaining and a 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping and entertainment and centrally located near the 5 and 405 fwy's. Located within the award winning Irvine School District. Here you get to enjoy all that Woodbridge has to offer, numerous parks, pools, lakes/lagoons, tennis, walking trails, and more!