Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

150 Briarwood

150 Briarwood · No Longer Available
Location

150 Briarwood, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in the Desirable Woodbridge Community! Kitchen was remodeled 3 years ago and bathroom have been updated. Large Master Bedroom and attached Master Bath and high ceilings. Nice size patio for barbecuing and entertaining and a 2 car attached garage. Close to shopping and entertainment and centrally located near the 5 and 405 fwy's. Located within the award winning Irvine School District. Here you get to enjoy all that Woodbridge has to offer, numerous parks, pools, lakes/lagoons, tennis, walking trails, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Briarwood have any available units?
150 Briarwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 150 Briarwood have?
Some of 150 Briarwood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Briarwood currently offering any rent specials?
150 Briarwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Briarwood pet-friendly?
No, 150 Briarwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 150 Briarwood offer parking?
Yes, 150 Briarwood does offer parking.
Does 150 Briarwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Briarwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Briarwood have a pool?
Yes, 150 Briarwood has a pool.
Does 150 Briarwood have accessible units?
No, 150 Briarwood does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Briarwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Briarwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Briarwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Briarwood does not have units with air conditioning.
