Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level home for lease in sought after University Park in Irvine! This community has two parks and two pools to use at your convenience. Enjoy easy access to the 405 freeway and nearby restaurants, shops, and Tanaka Farms. This home has been newly painted and just had new carpet installed. It is ready for someone new to call it home!