Irvine, CA
15 Alevera Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 2:53 PM

15 Alevera Street

Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

15 Alevera, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NEW custom Sherwin-Williams paint throughout the whole house, NEW upgraded carpets and NEW washer! This beautiful detached home with 4 bed/2.5 bath, 2 attached garages is located in a very nice and quiet location of Oak Creek. One bedroom is downstairs. Upgraded granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cherry wood cabinets, custom wood shutters throughout the entire house, all upstairs rooms with upgraded quiet ceiling fans and remote controls, wide plank distress bamboo flooring on the ground level, French doors open to the patio in the dinning area. Association amenities including 3 huge association pools, parks, sport courts, etc. Award winning IUSD schools and walking distance to Oak Creek Shopping center. FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED. TRASH AND WATER FEES ARE INCLUDED! FICO score > 700 is required. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Alevera Street have any available units?
15 Alevera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Alevera Street have?
Some of 15 Alevera Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Alevera Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Alevera Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Alevera Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Alevera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Alevera Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Alevera Street offers parking.
Does 15 Alevera Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Alevera Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Alevera Street have a pool?
Yes, 15 Alevera Street has a pool.
Does 15 Alevera Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Alevera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Alevera Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Alevera Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Alevera Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Alevera Street does not have units with air conditioning.

