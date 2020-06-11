15 Alevera Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

NEW custom Sherwin-Williams paint throughout the whole house, NEW upgraded carpets and NEW washer! This beautiful detached home with 4 bed/2.5 bath, 2 attached garages is located in a very nice and quiet location of Oak Creek. One bedroom is downstairs. Upgraded granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and cherry wood cabinets, custom wood shutters throughout the entire house, all upstairs rooms with upgraded quiet ceiling fans and remote controls, wide plank distress bamboo flooring on the ground level, French doors open to the patio in the dinning area. Association amenities including 3 huge association pools, parks, sport courts, etc. Award winning IUSD schools and walking distance to Oak Creek Shopping center. FRIDGE, WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED. TRASH AND WATER FEES ARE INCLUDED! FICO score > 700 is required. NO PETS.