This charming 3 bedroom/2.5 bath is an elegant and beautiful detached home is excellently located within Arden Square neighborhood in prestigious Northwood Pointe. This home is rarely on the market and feels just like a single family home with well-appointed floor plan. Completely turnkey with attached 2-car garage and highly desired LONG EXTENDED DRIVEWAY. Inviting entryway leads into a large open floor plan with cozy fireplace and hardwood flooring in the family room, adjacent to the upgraded kitchen and breakfast counter. Bright kitchen with tile back-splash against granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry. Cozy family room allows for bringing the outdoors in with charming Dutch door directly leading into lush private backyard. Spacious master suite with French doors leading into front balcony, master bathroom with upgraded granite counter top, dual sinks, large upgraded walk-in-shower and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are bright and spacious. Separate laundry room located upstairs with extra storage cabinets. This home location is within WALKING DISTANCE of *EXCELLENT, AWARD-WINNING* Irvine United District schools: CANYON VIEW ELEMENTARY, SIERRA VISTA MIDDLE, & NORTHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL. Amenities include community pool that's within walking distance, picnic area, playground, walking trail, sports courts, clubhouse with LOW HOA dues. THERE IS A BIG BACK YARD TO ENJOY BBQ.