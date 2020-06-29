All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 147 Arden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
147 Arden
Last updated March 17 2020 at 8:35 AM

147 Arden

147 Arden · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

147 Arden, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This charming 3 bedroom/2.5 bath is an elegant and beautiful detached home is excellently located within Arden Square neighborhood in prestigious Northwood Pointe. This home is rarely on the market and feels just like a single family home with well-appointed floor plan. Completely turnkey with attached 2-car garage and highly desired LONG EXTENDED DRIVEWAY. Inviting entryway leads into a large open floor plan with cozy fireplace and hardwood flooring in the family room, adjacent to the upgraded kitchen and breakfast counter. Bright kitchen with tile back-splash against granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry. Cozy family room allows for bringing the outdoors in with charming Dutch door directly leading into lush private backyard. Spacious master suite with French doors leading into front balcony, master bathroom with upgraded granite counter top, dual sinks, large upgraded walk-in-shower and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are bright and spacious. Separate laundry room located upstairs with extra storage cabinets. This home location is within WALKING DISTANCE of *EXCELLENT, AWARD-WINNING* Irvine United District schools: CANYON VIEW ELEMENTARY, SIERRA VISTA MIDDLE, & NORTHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL. Amenities include community pool that's within walking distance, picnic area, playground, walking trail, sports courts, clubhouse with LOW HOA dues. THERE IS A BIG BACK YARD TO ENJOY BBQ.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Arden have any available units?
147 Arden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 147 Arden have?
Some of 147 Arden's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Arden currently offering any rent specials?
147 Arden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Arden pet-friendly?
No, 147 Arden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 147 Arden offer parking?
Yes, 147 Arden offers parking.
Does 147 Arden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Arden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Arden have a pool?
Yes, 147 Arden has a pool.
Does 147 Arden have accessible units?
No, 147 Arden does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Arden have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Arden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Arden have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Arden does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology