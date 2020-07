Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Available Now. 1/2 Off 1st Month's Rent With A 5/1 Move In Or Sooner. Rent includes $100 utility credit each month. Brand new 1 bedroom 1 bath ADU built above the garage features it's own entrance, stacked washer/dryer, refrigerator, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, mirrored closets, and Presley Park steps away. **Garage and backyard access not included.



