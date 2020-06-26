145 Linda Vista

Amenities

Highly Upgraded brand new detached Home in Barcelona -Irvine's newest Gated community at Irvine spectrum! 4 Bedroom plus loft with 1 bedroom downstairs, California Great Room with 10 Foot Ceilings and Panoramic floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with updated window coverings that opens to a fully landscaped patio backyard. Gourmet Kitchen features a Walk-In Pantry, Granite Countertop, Built-in Stainless Steel KitchenAid Appliances , 6 Burner Stove-top and Oven. Smart Home features such as WiFi Controlled Lutron Home Lighting Automation System . Steps from the community amenities like Barcelona's Private Resort Style Pool and a short walk to the new Los Olivos Community Park with Soccer Fields, Basketball and Tennis Courts and a musical themed Playground. Minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and walking distance to the Los Olivos Marketplace with Whole Foods Market.Located within the Award Winning Irvine School District including Alderwood Elementary and University High School. Washer & Dryer all included.