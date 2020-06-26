All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 145 Linda Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
145 Linda Vista
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:15 PM

145 Linda Vista

145 Linda Vista · (949) 202-8061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

145 Linda Vista, Irvine, CA 92618

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,980

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
internet access
new construction
tennis court
Highly Upgraded brand new detached Home in Barcelona -Irvine's newest Gated community at Irvine spectrum! 4 Bedroom plus loft with 1 bedroom downstairs, California Great Room with 10 Foot Ceilings and Panoramic floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with updated window coverings that opens to a fully landscaped patio backyard. Gourmet Kitchen features a Walk-In Pantry, Granite Countertop, Built-in Stainless Steel KitchenAid Appliances , 6 Burner Stove-top and Oven. Smart Home features such as WiFi Controlled Lutron Home Lighting Automation System . Steps from the community amenities like Barcelona's Private Resort Style Pool and a short walk to the new Los Olivos Community Park with Soccer Fields, Basketball and Tennis Courts and a musical themed Playground. Minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and walking distance to the Los Olivos Marketplace with Whole Foods Market.Located within the Award Winning Irvine School District including Alderwood Elementary and University High School. Washer & Dryer all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Linda Vista have any available units?
145 Linda Vista has a unit available for $4,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 145 Linda Vista have?
Some of 145 Linda Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
145 Linda Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 145 Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 145 Linda Vista offer parking?
No, 145 Linda Vista does not offer parking.
Does 145 Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 145 Linda Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Linda Vista have a pool?
Yes, 145 Linda Vista has a pool.
Does 145 Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 145 Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Linda Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Linda Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Linda Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 145 Linda Vista?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity