14 Daystar

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Prestigious Turtle Rock, Guard gated community..."Concordia" .......Not your normal rental........Pride of Ownership...... Flagstone 3 car garage driveway welcomes you to this home...... Remodeled.....Walk into a Spacious living room with cathedral ceiling and dining room........Gourmet granite kitchen...stainless steel top of the line Thermador appliances, Refrigerator, 5 burner gas cook top, oven, microwave, dishwasher, & more.....Stainless steel sink/Euro faucet. Island in the kitchen, Walk in pantry........Oversized Family room with fireplace....Spiral staircase leads to the master suite with a retreat & a two sided fire place.......Walk in Closet... Huge Separate tub and Separate shower......Plus Three bedrooms and an enormous bonus room could be 5th bedroom.....Lots of built ins.....Canned lighting thru out.......Pride of ownership in this home.......Wood flooring on the first floor and carpet upstairs. Inside laundry room........SOLAR PANELS Attached 3 car garage....Garage with built ins and luggage rack.....Award winning IUSD schools. Turtle Rock Elementary, Rancho and University High near by.......Near Concordia University, University of California at Irvine (UCI) and Irvine Valley College (IVC)...Get on to the #405, #5, #133, #73, #241, #261, to get to LA or SD-Irvine is in between..Near South Coast live Theater Productions......Close to World Class Shopping at South Coast Plaza, Newport Beach Fashion Island, Laguna Beach, Irvine Spectrum.