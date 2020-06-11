All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 14 Daystar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
14 Daystar
Last updated August 15 2019 at 3:58 AM

14 Daystar

14 Daystar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14 Daystar, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Prestigious Turtle Rock, Guard gated community..."Concordia" .......Not your normal rental........Pride of Ownership...... Flagstone 3 car garage driveway welcomes you to this home...... Remodeled.....Walk into a Spacious living room with cathedral ceiling and dining room........Gourmet granite kitchen...stainless steel top of the line Thermador appliances, Refrigerator, 5 burner gas cook top, oven, microwave, dishwasher, & more.....Stainless steel sink/Euro faucet. Island in the kitchen, Walk in pantry........Oversized Family room with fireplace....Spiral staircase leads to the master suite with a retreat & a two sided fire place.......Walk in Closet... Huge Separate tub and Separate shower......Plus Three bedrooms and an enormous bonus room could be 5th bedroom.....Lots of built ins.....Canned lighting thru out.......Pride of ownership in this home.......Wood flooring on the first floor and carpet upstairs. Inside laundry room........SOLAR PANELS Attached 3 car garage....Garage with built ins and luggage rack.....Award winning IUSD schools. Turtle Rock Elementary, Rancho and University High near by.......Near Concordia University, University of California at Irvine (UCI) and Irvine Valley College (IVC)...Get on to the #405, #5, #133, #73, #241, #261, to get to LA or SD-Irvine is in between..Near South Coast live Theater Productions......Close to World Class Shopping at South Coast Plaza, Newport Beach Fashion Island, Laguna Beach, Irvine Spectrum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Daystar have any available units?
14 Daystar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Daystar have?
Some of 14 Daystar's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Daystar currently offering any rent specials?
14 Daystar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Daystar pet-friendly?
No, 14 Daystar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Daystar offer parking?
Yes, 14 Daystar offers parking.
Does 14 Daystar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Daystar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Daystar have a pool?
No, 14 Daystar does not have a pool.
Does 14 Daystar have accessible units?
No, 14 Daystar does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Daystar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Daystar has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Daystar have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Daystar does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology