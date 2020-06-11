14 City Stroll

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Location, Location, Location!!! This End Unit is a walking distance to the park, school, and Woodbury Center (Starbucks, Ralph's, Trader Joe's, LA Fitness, Banks, Home Deport, and more). Retail Shopping on one end and Elementary/Beautiful Park/Olympic-sized Pool/sports courts on the other end of the street! This unit has been highly Upgraded with custom paint, plantation shutters, raised panel finish cabinetry, Puronics water softeners system & reverse osmosis water filter. The kitchen has upgraded granite counter with full back splash, stainless steel GE CAFE appliance package, and MOEN

Arbor faucet. All bathrooms has upgraded backsplash with travertine flooring. All bedrooms and loft upgraded to Delano carpet flooring. It also has a built-in desk @ home management on the first floor. This premium lot is absolutely stunning and gorgeous. This property is furnished for $3,800/Month.