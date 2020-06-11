All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
14 City Stroll
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

14 City Stroll

14 City Stroll · (949) 678-9611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

14 City Stroll, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2122 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Location, Location, Location!!! This End Unit is a walking distance to the park, school, and Woodbury Center (Starbucks, Ralph's, Trader Joe's, LA Fitness, Banks, Home Deport, and more). Retail Shopping on one end and Elementary/Beautiful Park/Olympic-sized Pool/sports courts on the other end of the street! This unit has been highly Upgraded with custom paint, plantation shutters, raised panel finish cabinetry, Puronics water softeners system & reverse osmosis water filter. The kitchen has upgraded granite counter with full back splash, stainless steel GE CAFE appliance package, and MOEN
Arbor faucet. All bathrooms has upgraded backsplash with travertine flooring. All bedrooms and loft upgraded to Delano carpet flooring. It also has a built-in desk @ home management on the first floor. This premium lot is absolutely stunning and gorgeous. This property is furnished for $3,800/Month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 City Stroll have any available units?
14 City Stroll has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 City Stroll have?
Some of 14 City Stroll's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 City Stroll currently offering any rent specials?
14 City Stroll isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 City Stroll pet-friendly?
No, 14 City Stroll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 City Stroll offer parking?
No, 14 City Stroll does not offer parking.
Does 14 City Stroll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 City Stroll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 City Stroll have a pool?
Yes, 14 City Stroll has a pool.
Does 14 City Stroll have accessible units?
No, 14 City Stroll does not have accessible units.
Does 14 City Stroll have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 City Stroll does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 City Stroll have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 City Stroll does not have units with air conditioning.
