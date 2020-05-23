134 Monroe

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Central Irvine !! Conveniently located behind Heritage Library & Irvine High School. Close to both FWY 5 & 405, Irvine Spectrum and schools. This gorgeous, newly remolded condo features 2 Bedroom Upstairs (each has its own bathroom inside), 2.5 Bath, and a laundry area conveniently located on the upstairs hall way. New stainless steel appliances with tiled center island in kitchen. Cozy family room with a fireplace and a cute courtyard right next it for your enjoyment. Laminate wood floor throughout the main floor, and cozy carpet in bedrooms. Fabulous floor plan with separated living room and family room. Recess Light throughout and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living Room. Bright, airy, clean, and cozy!! Truly a cute condo with easy access to anywhere in town.