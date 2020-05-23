All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 25 2020 at 9:08 PM

134 Monroe

134 Monroe · No Longer Available
Location

134 Monroe, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Central Irvine !! Conveniently located behind Heritage Library & Irvine High School. Close to both FWY 5 & 405, Irvine Spectrum and schools. This gorgeous, newly remolded condo features 2 Bedroom Upstairs (each has its own bathroom inside), 2.5 Bath, and a laundry area conveniently located on the upstairs hall way. New stainless steel appliances with tiled center island in kitchen. Cozy family room with a fireplace and a cute courtyard right next it for your enjoyment. Laminate wood floor throughout the main floor, and cozy carpet in bedrooms. Fabulous floor plan with separated living room and family room. Recess Light throughout and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living Room. Bright, airy, clean, and cozy!! Truly a cute condo with easy access to anywhere in town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Monroe have any available units?
134 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 134 Monroe have?
Some of 134 Monroe's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
134 Monroe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 134 Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 134 Monroe offer parking?
Yes, 134 Monroe does offer parking.
Does 134 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Monroe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Monroe have a pool?
No, 134 Monroe does not have a pool.
Does 134 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 134 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Monroe has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Monroe have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Monroe does not have units with air conditioning.
