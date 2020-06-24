All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 134 Coralwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
134 Coralwood
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

134 Coralwood

134 Coralwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

134 Coralwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Townhouse at Stonegate East. This luxurious home features 2 Bedroom Plus 1 Lodt Downstair and 2.5 baths. A light and bright open floor plan. living room with gorgeous Hardwood floors. gourmet kitchen, dining area, The kitchen features a granite island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and white cabinets with ample storage. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. The second bathroom has a shower/tub combo. Other features include upstairs laundry room, recessed lighting. 2 Car Attached Direct Access Garage. Assigned to coveted Stonegate Elementary and Northwood High. Nearby HOA amenities: junior Olympic pool, spa, basket ball courts and multiple community parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Coralwood have any available units?
134 Coralwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 134 Coralwood have?
Some of 134 Coralwood's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Coralwood currently offering any rent specials?
134 Coralwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Coralwood pet-friendly?
No, 134 Coralwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 134 Coralwood offer parking?
Yes, 134 Coralwood offers parking.
Does 134 Coralwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Coralwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Coralwood have a pool?
Yes, 134 Coralwood has a pool.
Does 134 Coralwood have accessible units?
No, 134 Coralwood does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Coralwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Coralwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Coralwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Coralwood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology