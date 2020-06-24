134 Coralwood

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Townhouse at Stonegate East. This luxurious home features 2 Bedroom Plus 1 Lodt Downstair and 2.5 baths. A light and bright open floor plan. living room with gorgeous Hardwood floors. gourmet kitchen, dining area, The kitchen features a granite island/breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and white cabinets with ample storage. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, soaking tub, separate shower and dual sinks. The second bathroom has a shower/tub combo. Other features include upstairs laundry room, recessed lighting. 2 Car Attached Direct Access Garage. Assigned to coveted Stonegate Elementary and Northwood High. Nearby HOA amenities: junior Olympic pool, spa, basket ball courts and multiple community parks.