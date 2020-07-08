All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:20 PM

13 Deerwood E E

13 Deerwood East · No Longer Available
Location

13 Deerwood East, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this amazing one-story 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home located in the Deerfield Community in Irvine. This home features spacious kitchen boasts granite counter tops with plenty cabinetry and adorable shaded front porch for relaxing. Large master bedroom with his and her vanity sinks. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home. This property is located in the award-winning Irvine Unified School District with walking distance to schools, park and HOA amenities which include pools and spa. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Deerwood E E have any available units?
13 Deerwood E E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 13 Deerwood E E have?
Some of 13 Deerwood E E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Deerwood E E currently offering any rent specials?
13 Deerwood E E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Deerwood E E pet-friendly?
No, 13 Deerwood E E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 13 Deerwood E E offer parking?
Yes, 13 Deerwood E E offers parking.
Does 13 Deerwood E E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Deerwood E E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Deerwood E E have a pool?
Yes, 13 Deerwood E E has a pool.
Does 13 Deerwood E E have accessible units?
No, 13 Deerwood E E does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Deerwood E E have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Deerwood E E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Deerwood E E have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Deerwood E E does not have units with air conditioning.

