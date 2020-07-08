13 Deerwood E E

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this amazing one-story 3 bedrooms and 2 baths home located in the Deerfield Community in Irvine. This home features spacious kitchen boasts granite counter tops with plenty cabinetry and adorable shaded front porch for relaxing. Large master bedroom with his and her vanity sinks. Wood laminate flooring throughout the home. This property is located in the award-winning Irvine Unified School District with walking distance to schools, park and HOA amenities which include pools and spa. A must see!