Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

120 Orange Blossom

120 Orange Blossom · No Longer Available
Location

120 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great Interior LOWER End level Unit. Stream view patio , Pavel tile floor, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and I carport parking. Washer,Dryer and Refrigerator included but no warranty. Must hurry and No pet/smoker please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Orange Blossom have any available units?
120 Orange Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 120 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 120 Orange Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
120 Orange Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 120 Orange Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 120 Orange Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 120 Orange Blossom offers parking.
Does 120 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Orange Blossom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Orange Blossom have a pool?
No, 120 Orange Blossom does not have a pool.
Does 120 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 120 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Orange Blossom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Orange Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.
