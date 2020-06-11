Great Interior LOWER End level Unit. Stream view patio , Pavel tile floor, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath and I carport parking. Washer,Dryer and Refrigerator included but no warranty. Must hurry and No pet/smoker please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Orange Blossom have any available units?
120 Orange Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 120 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 120 Orange Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
120 Orange Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.