117 Terrapin
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

117 Terrapin

117 Terrapin · No Longer Available
Location

117 Terrapin, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
internet access
New Smart Home To Rent In Top Irvine Neighborhood - Opportunity is knocking...Open the doors to the brand new smart home in one of Irvines hottest neighborhoods

117 Terrapin in Irvine, Californias 92618 zip code offers pet-friendly, community living, and is available for immediate occupancy.

QUICK FACTS & FEATURES:

-3 bedrooms
-3.5 bathrooms
-1,949 sq. ft.
-Pet friendly
-Smart home system

Spacious Hi-Tech Home in Great Community

Step inside this spacious Southern California home for rent and discover a top of the line new home built with quality and care by Lennar.

Youll love the stylish modern design, plus get the Ruckus Smart Wi-Fi home technology system that redefines whats possible with a flexible high-performance wireless network.

All located in one of the newest and best Irvine, CA neighborhoods. This Great Park Community, Parasol Park. At the heart of the neighborhood, youll find an 8 acre plus park complete with shade trees for reading a good book, multiple swimming pools, including an 8 lane competition pool, children play park, outdoor kitchen, fitness green, and more

MORE TO LOVE ABOUT THIS IRVINE RENTAL HOME:

-Full first-floor suite
-Gourmet kitchen with lots of counter space
- New stainless steel GE Profile appliances
- Sleek modern colors
-Soft close cabinets
-2 story living
-Private courtyard
-Low maintenance design

Modern Southern California Living at its Finest

This home for rent at 117 Terrapin, in Parasol Park provides the ultimate new residence for couples and families seeking that brand new house feel, connectivity, and community.

Located just off of Irvine Blvd, with easy access to the 5, 405, 133, and well positioned between Santa Ana, Mission Viejo, and Newport Beach. Work, the wilds of Californias best parks, beaches, and fine dining are all at your fingertips living here.

Take advantage of this spectacular opportunity to join the Parasol Park community today...call and book a private tour while its still available!

(RLNE3457694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Terrapin have any available units?
117 Terrapin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 117 Terrapin have?
Some of 117 Terrapin's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Terrapin currently offering any rent specials?
117 Terrapin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Terrapin pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Terrapin is pet friendly.
Does 117 Terrapin offer parking?
No, 117 Terrapin does not offer parking.
Does 117 Terrapin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Terrapin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Terrapin have a pool?
Yes, 117 Terrapin has a pool.
Does 117 Terrapin have accessible units?
No, 117 Terrapin does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Terrapin have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Terrapin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Terrapin have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Terrapin does not have units with air conditioning.
