All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 117 Halo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
117 Halo
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

117 Halo

117 Halo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

117 Halo, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful single family home in Potola Spring!!! Legado Collection Residence 3 Built by Brookfied Residential unveils a spacious open floor plan boasts finely appointed luxury finishes throughout .one bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom, powder room, plus a bones room and three bedrooms are upstairs. brand new laminate floor through out the first floor. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen with Quartz Countertops &full Backsplash and white cabinets and Recessed Lighting. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Halo have any available units?
117 Halo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 117 Halo have?
Some of 117 Halo's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Halo currently offering any rent specials?
117 Halo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Halo pet-friendly?
No, 117 Halo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 117 Halo offer parking?
No, 117 Halo does not offer parking.
Does 117 Halo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Halo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Halo have a pool?
No, 117 Halo does not have a pool.
Does 117 Halo have accessible units?
No, 117 Halo does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Halo have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Halo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Halo have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Halo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology