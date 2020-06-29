Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Beautiful single family home in Potola Spring!!! Legado Collection Residence 3 Built by Brookfied Residential unveils a spacious open floor plan boasts finely appointed luxury finishes throughout .one bedroom downstairs with its own bathroom, powder room, plus a bones room and three bedrooms are upstairs. brand new laminate floor through out the first floor. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen with Quartz Countertops &full Backsplash and white cabinets and Recessed Lighting. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included.