Irvine, CA
115 Fixie
Last updated July 9 2020 at 3:05 AM

115 Fixie

115 Fixie · No Longer Available
Location

115 Fixie, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
new construction
Check out this stunning single level Beacon Park Home, adjacent to Irvine's Great Park! This is an elegant Plan 3 model featuring three spacious bedrooms and three full bathrooms. With an open concept design this home provides lots of natural light. The bright and open kitchen includes grey quartz countertops, upgraded backsplash, Stainless Steel Bosch 500 Series appliances, Modern Smart Refrigerator and Touch Free Faucet. Beautiful Anew Grey upgraded cabinets throughout. Upgraded flooring with upgraded carpet and Laminate wood. The Great Room features a large Collapsible Glass Door which opens to large size patio. The Master Bedroom and Bedroom 2 enjoy private patios with elegant French Doors. Enjoy views from Patios and walk to Beacon Park, a resort-caliber pool and spa! Easy access to Beacon Park Elementary across the street! New Great Park’s 8 Acre Water Park to be completed Spring of 2018. Enjoy New Home Living in this wonderful Great Park Neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Fixie have any available units?
115 Fixie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 115 Fixie have?
Some of 115 Fixie's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Fixie currently offering any rent specials?
115 Fixie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Fixie pet-friendly?
No, 115 Fixie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 115 Fixie offer parking?
No, 115 Fixie does not offer parking.
Does 115 Fixie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Fixie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Fixie have a pool?
Yes, 115 Fixie has a pool.
Does 115 Fixie have accessible units?
No, 115 Fixie does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Fixie have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Fixie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Fixie have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Fixie does not have units with air conditioning.
