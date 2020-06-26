Amenities

Check out this stunning single level Beacon Park Home, adjacent to Irvine's Great Park! This is an elegant Plan 3 model featuring three spacious bedrooms and three full bathrooms. With an open concept design this home provides lots of natural light. The bright and open kitchen includes grey quartz countertops, upgraded backsplash, Stainless Steel Bosch 500 Series appliances, Modern Smart Refrigerator and Touch Free Faucet. Beautiful Anew Grey upgraded cabinets throughout. Upgraded flooring with upgraded carpet and Laminate wood. The Great Room features a large Collapsible Glass Door which opens to large size patio. The Master Bedroom and Bedroom 2 enjoy private patios with elegant French Doors. Enjoy views from Patios and walk to Beacon Park, a resort-caliber pool and spa! Easy access to Beacon Park Elementary across the street! New Great Park’s 8 Acre Water Park to be completed Spring of 2018. Enjoy New Home Living in this wonderful Great Park Neighborhood!