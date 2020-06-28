All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

114 Espina

114 Espina · No Longer Available
Location

114 Espina, Irvine, CA 92602
Northwood Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely Single Family Home located in the beautiful Eastwood Village Community. Great location that no house on your back. 4
Bedrooms in the house and one on the main floor. Each room has a full bath, which makes everyone can enjoy the convenience
and privacy. Wood-look tiles, high-quality carpet, upgraded island, counter-tops, backsplash, installed window covers, full-function shower head, everything you need is there for you with the best quality. All the appliances are also ready for your use,
include the Build-In Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer. Walking distance to the elementary school, parks and two swimming pools.
Within 10 minutes driving to the shopping, restaurants and freeways. This house is your best choice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Espina have any available units?
114 Espina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 114 Espina have?
Some of 114 Espina's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Espina currently offering any rent specials?
114 Espina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Espina pet-friendly?
No, 114 Espina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 114 Espina offer parking?
No, 114 Espina does not offer parking.
Does 114 Espina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Espina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Espina have a pool?
Yes, 114 Espina has a pool.
Does 114 Espina have accessible units?
No, 114 Espina does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Espina have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Espina does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Espina have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Espina does not have units with air conditioning.
