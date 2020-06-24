113 Alberti Aisle

Amenities

This spacious 1 bed/1 bath condo is located in the heart of Irvine within the highly desirable Westpark Tiempo Community. This downstairs unit has a large patio, perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The kitchen includes a newer refrigerator, new quartz counter top, new sinks, garbage disposal, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher and updated recessed lighting. The bedroom is light and bright with a spacious walk in closet. The bathroom has been updated with a new vanity with granite countertop, new fixtures, new flooring and new tile enclosure. The amenities included covered carport parking, ample guest parking, washer/dryer, central air/heat. The pool and spa is located within walking distance. Beautiful San Marco park is within view and includes full basketball and tennis courts. This sought after complex is conveniently minutes from UCI, freeways and shopping (South Coast Plaza, The District, Tustin Marketplace and The Spectrum. HOA and trash are included.