112 Catalyst

Elegant & Bright Three Story 4 Bedroom/3 1/2 Baths Like New Single Family Detached Home with ELEVATOR for added luxury & convenience in Great Park Community. Corner Location within a Quiet street. Great for Multi-Generation Family. One Main Floor Bedroom Suite Unit with its own Living Room/Home Within a Home/Next Gen Home by Lennar with Innovative Wi-Fi Certified Home Design including voice control by Alexa-enabled products; whole home Automation by smart home products and support by Amazon. Large Front Porch. Cozy Side Yard/Patio and Outdoor Upper Deck/Patio for Entertaining or just enjoying a quiet cup of coffee. Gourmet Kitchen with Stylish Quartz Counter tops with Double kitchen Sinks and Built-In Sub-Zero side-by-side Refrigerator and stainless steel Wolfe appliances. BTW, Elevator and Wine Cooker too! Two Bay Garage and One Assigned Parking Space for Parking convenience. Within short distance to the State-of-the-art Cadence Park School (k-8) with innovative, open & connected design and Portola High School (9-12) with excellent features that house video production, 2D and 3D art, music rooms & science lab. Great Park Neighborhoods open up possibilities for your Great Adventures ahead - Kids to grow up and Seniors to Retire!!!your Great Adventures ahead - Kids to grow up and Seniors to Retire!!!