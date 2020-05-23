All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 112 Catalyst.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
112 Catalyst
Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:00 AM

112 Catalyst

112 Catalyst · (714) 478-8468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

112 Catalyst, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2955 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
elevator
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Elegant & Bright Three Story 4 Bedroom/3 1/2 Baths Like New Single Family Detached Home with ELEVATOR for added luxury & convenience in Great Park Community. Corner Location within a Quiet street. Great for Multi-Generation Family. One Main Floor Bedroom Suite Unit with its own Living Room/Home Within a Home/Next Gen Home by Lennar with Innovative Wi-Fi Certified Home Design including voice control by Alexa-enabled products; whole home Automation by smart home products and support by Amazon. Large Front Porch. Cozy Side Yard/Patio and Outdoor Upper Deck/Patio for Entertaining or just enjoying a quiet cup of coffee. Gourmet Kitchen with Stylish Quartz Counter tops with Double kitchen Sinks and Built-In Sub-Zero side-by-side Refrigerator and stainless steel Wolfe appliances. BTW, Elevator and Wine Cooker too! Two Bay Garage and One Assigned Parking Space for Parking convenience. Within short distance to the State-of-the-art Cadence Park School (k-8) with innovative, open & connected design and Portola High School (9-12) with excellent features that house video production, 2D and 3D art, music rooms & science lab. Great Park Neighborhoods open up possibilities for your Great Adventures ahead - Kids to grow up and Seniors to Retire!!!your Great Adventures ahead - Kids to grow up and Seniors to Retire!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Catalyst have any available units?
112 Catalyst has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Catalyst have?
Some of 112 Catalyst's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Catalyst currently offering any rent specials?
112 Catalyst isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Catalyst pet-friendly?
No, 112 Catalyst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 112 Catalyst offer parking?
Yes, 112 Catalyst does offer parking.
Does 112 Catalyst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Catalyst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Catalyst have a pool?
No, 112 Catalyst does not have a pool.
Does 112 Catalyst have accessible units?
No, 112 Catalyst does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Catalyst have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Catalyst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Catalyst have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Catalyst does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 112 Catalyst?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity