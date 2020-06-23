All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

111 Oxford

111 Oxford · No Longer Available
Location

111 Oxford, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Light and Bright 2 bedrooms with 2.5 bath inside track, end-unit condo located in highly sought after Columbia Square Community in the University Town Center. Open concept with living room and dining room open to the kitchen. Dining room with adjacent patio access to the outside patio. New paints, new dishwasher, laminated floorings. 1 Master suite upstairs with double sinks, and another bedroom with 1 full bathroom on the hallway. Half bathroom downstairs for visiting guests, great floorplan. Walking distance to nationally ranked University High School, and Rancho San Joaquin Middle School, and Turtle Rock Elementary Shcool. Walking distance UCI and University Town Center shopping centers. Enjoy the beautiful landscaping and recreation facilities of the Columbia Square basketball courts, sports fields, pools, hot tubs, parks, playgrounds, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, etc. Easy freeway access to 405. Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island, etc. Great for families or UCI students. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Oxford have any available units?
111 Oxford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 111 Oxford have?
Some of 111 Oxford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Oxford currently offering any rent specials?
111 Oxford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Oxford pet-friendly?
No, 111 Oxford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 111 Oxford offer parking?
No, 111 Oxford does not offer parking.
Does 111 Oxford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Oxford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Oxford have a pool?
Yes, 111 Oxford has a pool.
Does 111 Oxford have accessible units?
No, 111 Oxford does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Oxford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Oxford has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Oxford have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Oxford does not have units with air conditioning.
