111 Oxford

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Light and Bright 2 bedrooms with 2.5 bath inside track, end-unit condo located in highly sought after Columbia Square Community in the University Town Center. Open concept with living room and dining room open to the kitchen. Dining room with adjacent patio access to the outside patio. New paints, new dishwasher, laminated floorings. 1 Master suite upstairs with double sinks, and another bedroom with 1 full bathroom on the hallway. Half bathroom downstairs for visiting guests, great floorplan. Walking distance to nationally ranked University High School, and Rancho San Joaquin Middle School, and Turtle Rock Elementary Shcool. Walking distance UCI and University Town Center shopping centers. Enjoy the beautiful landscaping and recreation facilities of the Columbia Square basketball courts, sports fields, pools, hot tubs, parks, playgrounds, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, etc. Easy freeway access to 405. Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island, etc. Great for families or UCI students. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.